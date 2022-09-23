Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have arrested three persons, including a small screen actor in Kerala, for drug peddling and seized 191 grams of MDMA and 2.80 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 12.50 lakh from them on Friday, reported news agency IANS. The accused are identified as Siyaz, Mohammad Shahid and Mangal Thodi Jathin. All the accused are from Kerala and accused Shiyaz worked as an actor in Malayalam television.Also Read - NIA Raids: PFI Stages Protests in Various Cities of Kerala; Calls For Statewide Strike Tomorrow

According to police, the accused sold drugs to students of reputed colleges and elite public in Karnataka. They ran an inter-state gang and the police have slapped the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985 on them.

Gathering inputs, the police nabbed two accused persons from a place close to NIFT College in Bengaluru and seized Rs 6 lakh worth 101 grams of MDMA and 2.80 kilograms of ganja. After grilling the two accused, the police got information about the third accused selling drugs near the service road at Agara Lake. DCP South East C.K. Baba appreciated the efforts of the policemen for breaking an inter-state drug cartel.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

