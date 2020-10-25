New Delhi: The seaplane which will provide air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat took off from Maldives capital Male on Sunday. Also Read - Helicopter And Seaplane Services to Commence in 6 Destinations in India

Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department and managing director of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GNFC), tweeted a video of the seaplane taking off from Male for Kevadia.

He said in the tweet that it would be regular seaplane service in Gujarat with the plane flying four times a day. "The seaplane will connect two great and visionary projects given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation- Sabarmati River Front and Statue of Unity. A gigantic leap in making Kevadia a truly international tourist spot," Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta said in his tweet.

Sea plane for Kevadia takes off from Male,Maldives.Regular sea plane service, 4 times a day will connect 2 great & visionary projects given by Hon @PMOIndia to the nation-Sabarmati River Front & #StatueOfUnity. A gigantic leap in making Kevadia a truly international tourist spot. pic.twitter.com/ZT4dRY8ZwL — Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) October 25, 2020

The seaplane service is scheduled to start from October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

After a high-level meeting was organised on August 30 in Gandhinagar to review the progress of the water aerodrome operation in Gujarat, an official release had said the Gujarat government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and Airports Authority of India in July to start the first-ever “seaplane services in Gujarat” to provide seamless and affordable air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmadabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

The service will be operated by Spicejet Airline from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the release said.

The release said that inaugural flight “is likely to happen” on October 31 and there will be per day four flights a day.

Ticket price would be around Rs 4,800 per person, it said.

The release the scheme is being implemented by the terms and conditions of a tripartite agreement between the state government, MoCA, and Airports Authority of India.

