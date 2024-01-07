Maldives Row: Ex-Prez Solih Condemns ‘Hate Speech’, Says ‘India Always Been A Good Friend’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in this 2022 photo. (FILE)

Maldives Row: Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih Sunday stated that India has always been a good friend to Maldives as he slammed the current dispensation leaders and government officials for using “hateful language” on social media platforms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India.

“I condemn the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian government officials on social media,” Solih wrote on his official X handle.

“India has always been a good friend to the Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries,” the former Maldivian president stressed.

Maldives-India Row

A massive uproar broke after a Maldivian deputy minister and some other government officials shared derogatory posts about PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.

The minister’s post also featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

PM Modi Lakshadweep visit

PM Modi visited Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an ‘exhilarating experience’ after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”

“Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep,” PM Modi posted on X.

“During my stay, I also tried snorkelling – what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

Celebs bat for promoting local tourism, slam Maldives’ remarks

Meanwhile, Indian celebrities from different walks of life presented a united a front in condemning Maldives leaders for their derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Modi. The celebs also expressed support for promoting indigenous beach tourism and boycotting the Island nation as a preferred tourist destination.

“Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I’ve visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism,” Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

