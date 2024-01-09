Home

News

Maldives Row: Vetreran NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Condemns Attacks Against PM Modi, Says ‘We Must Respect PM’s Post’

Maldives Row: Vetreran NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Condemns Attacks Against PM Modi, Says ‘We Must Respect PM’s Post’

In a reaction to the row over Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that it is not acceptable if anyone from any other country holding any position makes derogatory comments on the Prime Minister.

Sharad Pawar PM Modi

New Delhi: Almost a week has passed since PM Modi shared his Lakshadweep trip photos and the controversy around that started. Three of those ministers who had passed racial comments on the Indian Prime Minister have been suspended and almost the whole of India has rose in revolt against the racial attack by the minister. Many from the Maldives opposition also shared their concerns about the racial comments and now India’s opposition leader, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that it is not acceptable if anyone from any other country holding any position makes derogatory comments about the Prime Minister, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Sharad Pawar Asks People To Respect PM Modi

“He (Narendra Modi) is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won’t accept it,” Pawar said, speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. The veteran politician said that we need to respect the Prime Minister’s post and object to any derogatory comments from outside.

You may like to read

“We must respect the PM’s post. We won’t accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country,” Pawar said.

A massive row was triggered after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit.

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an ‘exhilarating experience’ of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

PM Modi’s Much-Talked About Lakshadweep Trip

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi. Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have since come out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. They also voiced support for PM Modi’s call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

The Maldives government has, however, distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are “unacceptable” and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

On Monday, the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, held a “pre-arranged meeting” with Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large, at the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male.

The Indian High Commission in the Maldives posted on X, “High Commissioner Munu Mahawar had a pre-arranged meeting with H.E. Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large, at MoFA, Maldives, today to discuss bilateral issues.”

Earlier on Sunday, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih stated that New Delhi has always been a good friend to the island nation. Taking to his official handle on X, Solih posted, “I condemn the use of hateful language against #India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to the Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.