Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a male nurse reportedly raped a Covid-19 patient at a government hospital in Bhopal, following which the woman died within 24 hours. Notably, the incident has been made public after a month. The 43-year old woman was undergoing treatment at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre. Also Read - Bhopal Man Converts His Auto-Rickshaw Into Free Ambulance For The Needy, Also Installs Oxygen Cyclinder

The woman had complained about the rape on April 6 and identified the accused in a statement to a doctor, reported NDTV. Her condition worsened soon after that and she was shifted to a ventilator. She died within few hours.

The police complaint was lodged at the Nishatpura Police Station. The accused is currently behind bars at the Bhopal Central Jail as he awaits trial. He has been identified as Santosh Ahirwar.

Senior police officer Irshad Wali said that the victim had given an application to the police, requesting her identity to be protected and the incident not be revealed to anyone, reported NDTV. “That is why the information was not shared with anyone except the investigating team,” he told the news portal.

The report further quoted sources as saying that the accused had sexually assaulted a 24-year-old staff nurse in the past. He had also faced a suspension for drinking during the job.