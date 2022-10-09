Priest in burqa: In an amusing incident reported from Kerala’s Kozhikode, a 28-year-old temple priest wearing a burqa and moving around suspiciously in Koyilandy near Kozhikode was caught by the public and handed over to the police. In his defence, Jishnu Namboothiri, the priest said he was wearing a burqa as he had chicken pox. When the police examined him, they couldn’t find any traces of chickenpox (preliminary examination) and he was let off after they verified his name and address. Jishnu Namboothiri was caught by auto drivers at Koyilandy junction on October 7, police said on Sunday.Also Read - Scissors Removed From Kerala Woman's Stomach After 5 Years, Health Min Calls For Probe

"They found him wandering in a burqa and handed him over to the police. However, there was no complaint against him for committing any crime. So, we let him go after his relatives reached the police station," they said.

The police said they could not find any traces of chicken pox on preliminary examination. They verified his name, address, and other details and let him off.