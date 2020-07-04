New Delhi: ‘It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated’, the Indian Army stated on Saturday, dismissing social media allegations that a fake hospital had been set up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ladakh visit. Terming the allegations ‘malicious and unsubstantiated’, the Army, in a statement asserted that the armed forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel. Also Read - 'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi Praises Bihar, Rajasthan BJP Workers For Relief Work Amid Pandemic

Notably, the Army's clarification comes hours after Twitterati claimed that the facility from where PM Modi interacted with the soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clashes, did not look like a hospital as there were no medicine cabinet, IV (intravenous) stand, and other medical equipments.

"There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 3," the Army said, clarifying that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and 'is very much part of the General Hospital complex.'

Furthermore, it claimed that the COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. “Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID-19 treatment hospital,” the Army’s statement read.

It added that the “injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh, days after tensions between India and China escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred following a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander.