BJP to hold nationwide protests today against Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi’s late father

"The language that was once associated with thugs and hooligans is now being used by the Congress President himself... Their entire style of functioning has turned into that of a mafia. This isn't a political party anymore -- it seems more like a mafia gang," the BJP said on its X handle.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced nationwide protests on Monday against what it described as “insulting, indecent and offensive” remarks made by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father. As per the statement issued by the party, the BJP will stage demonstrations at all its state headquarters across the country on Monday.

The party said the protests are being organised in response to the remarks made by the Congress President in Patna, which it termed highly objectionable and an attack on the dignity of the Prime Minister’s family.

BJP leaders said the comments made by the Congress President crossed all limits of political discourse and amounted to a personal attack rather than a critique of governance or policy. They added that targeting the family members of political leaders, especially those who are no longer alive, reflects a new low in public debate.

The BJP has directed its state units to organise peaceful but firm protests at state party offices. Party workers and leaders are expected to gather in large numbers to express their strong resentment. BJP spokespersons said the demonstrations would send a clear message that such remarks would not be tolerated.

Senior BJP leaders have also demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress President, saying that political differences should not lead to personal insults. They said that public life in a democracy must adhere to basic standards of decency and mutual respect.

The Congress, on the other hand, has not issued an immediate clarification on the matter. The controversy is expected to further intensify the political heat between the two major parties in the coming days.

BJP slams Kharge’s ‘Modi ka baap’ remark

Hitting out at Mallikarjun Kharge for his disparaging “personal” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Sunday said the Congress chief is using language “associated with thugs and hooligans”, reflecting the “ideological bankruptcy” of his party that appears more like a “mafia gang”.

The ruling party also announced that it will hold nationwide protests on Monday against the Congress president’s “insulting, indecent and offensive” remarks.

The BJP’s strong reaction followed Kharge’s outburst during a function on the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh, in Patna, where he said that the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the SIR process to jail.

“Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega ( Even Modi’s father would go),” Kharge retorted from the dais, after a member of the audience interrupted the Congress chief’s speech and shouted, “As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won’t go anywhere.”

BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the people of the country are watching this “indecent politics very closely and will give it a befitting reply in due time”.

“The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country’s honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party’s ideological bankruptcy,” Nabin said on X.