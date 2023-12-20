Kharge Counters To BJP’s ‘Insult To Jat’ Remark Over Mimicry Row, Rakes Up His Dalit Origins

Congress said that the "entire Modi ecosystem" is now being galvanised on the "so-called mimicry non-issue" while it remains silent on how a BJP MP "facilitated entry of two intruders" into the Lok Sabha and on the suspension of over 140 MPs.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a protest over the suspension of MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for its criticism of a TMC leader’s mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying a “desperate attempt” is being made to divert attention from the unprecedented suspension of MPs by raising this issue. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said caste should not be dragged into every issue and wondered if he should rake up his Dalit origins every time he is not allowed to speak in Rajya Sabha amid the mimicry row.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the Chairperson’s job is to give protection to other members but he himself is making such a statement. “I am not allowed to speak in Rajya Sabha often. Should I say it is because I am a Dalit,” he added. Kharge also asked if the government should also not apologise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not speaking on the issue of Parliament’s security breach in the two Houses but referring to them outside.

Dhankhar, who is also Rajya Sabha Chairperson, has flayed the mimicry, calling it as an insult to his background as a farmer and ‘Jat’ (his caste). The ruling BJP has echoed a similar view.

The party also said that the “entire Modi ecosystem” is now being galvanised on the “so-called mimicry non-issue” while it remains silent on how a BJP MP “facilitated entry of two intruders” into the Lok Sabha and on the suspension of over 140 MPs.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The entire Modi ecosystem now being galvanised on the so-called mimicry non-issue, while it remains silent on the real issue of why and how a BJP MP from Mysuru facilitated entry of two intruders into Lok Sabha on December 13th ‘?who are now charged under the anti-terror law UAPA.” “The entire ecosystem is also silent on the summary suspension of 142 MPs for making a perfectly legitimate demand,” he said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it is a very sad day for the country when people holding constitutional positions talk about their castes. The government is trying to wash its hands of the issue of Parliament’s security breach by taking up such an issue, he added. Should everyone now move around wearing a label declaring their caste, he asked.

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs’ suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of vice president: Dhankhar

Dhankhar said he will not tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of vice president while expressing deep anguish over a TMC MP mimicking him in the parliament complex and a Congress MP recording the act. In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman said the act of mimicking him and its videography has caused an “insult” to the honour of the post of the vice president, the farmers and his own community.

When the House met at 11.45 am after the third adjournment, Dhankhar expressed his anguish over Tuesday’s incident and asked the Congress party, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, to ponder over it.

“I am not bothered if anyone insults Jagdeep Dhankhar but I cannot bear that I could not protect the honour of my post. It is my duty to protect the honour of the House”, Dhankhar said.

“You cannot imagine what has happened. Such a big incident took place. The post was disrespected. The farmers’ community was insulted. My community was insulted, and you are silent,” he said before adjourning the House proceedings again for about 15 minutes.

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Dhankhar, expresses deep concern over mimicry incident

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday and expressed his concern over the “serious misdemeanor” by some MPs “demeaning and denigrating” the constitutional office of the Vice President while terming it a “new low”.

“Conveyed my deep concerns and anguish @VPIndia and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, about serious misdemeanor by Hon’ble MPs in Parliament complex demeaning and denigrating the constitutional office of Vice President,” Birla posted on X along with a video of him meeting Dhankhar.

“It is shocking that one MP chose to amplify this ignoble act by video graphing. This is a new low and no one believing in democracy will ever appreciate it,” he said.

As many as 49 opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141.

