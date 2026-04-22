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Mallikarjun Kharge served EC notice over terrorist remark on PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge served EC notice over ‘terrorist’ remark on PM Modi

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was served with a notice by the Elections Commission after calling him a 'terrorist'. He was addressing a rally at Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls

The Election Commission of India issued a notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘terrorist’ remark. The poll body also asked Kharge to explain his stand within 24 hours. The move comes just hours after a delegation of Union Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, among others, approached the poll body to complain against the politician.

Kharge on Tuesday referred to PM Modi as a terrorist while addressing a press conference in Chennai on the final day of campaigning for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, scheduled for Thursday. He was taking aim at the opposition AIADMK over its tie-up with PM Modi’s BJP.

Kharge calls PM Modi a terrorist?

Kharge was addressing a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday when he called PM Modi a terrorist while questioning the AIADMK’s decision to partner with the BJP despite its adherence to the ideology of late CN Annadurai, a legendary politician in Tamil Nadu.

“How can these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join Modi? He is a terrorist. His party won’t believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar, Kaliagnar, Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” Kharge said in Tamil Nadu.

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Kharge issues clarification

When a reporter asked him for context as to his allegation, the Congress chief clarified that he meant PM Modi was ‘terrorising people and political parties’. He later clarified that he had not called the Prime Minister a terrorist.

On Tuesday, he claimed, “I did not speak against the Prime Minister. The PM is terrorising politicians and candidates, and regarding this, I said that tax terrorism is happening. The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids, the Income Tax Department is conducting raids, the CBI is conducting raids… This terrorism is being facilitated by PM Modi. I did not call him a terrorist…he is scaring people. He is trying to silence people through raids…This is what I said in Chennai.”

EC issues asks Kharge to respond in 24 hours

The Election Commission also gave Kharge just 24 hours to explain his stance on the statement. The BJP delegation demanded immediate and strict action against Mallikarjun Kharge from the poll body, alleging he breached election norms.

Following the meeting, BJP politician Kiren Rijiju described the comment as ‘shocking’ and ‘unprecedented’ in Indian politics.

“We have full faith in the Election Commission. We expect appropriate and strong action. Such language lowers the dignity of democratic discourse,” Rijiju, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said.

With inputs from agencies

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