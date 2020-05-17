New Delhi: The Central government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. An announcement to this effect was made by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Also Read - India Enters 4th Phase of Lockdown: What's Open And What's Shut For Next 14 Days | Check Here

The lockdown was extended at a time when the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927.

The guidelines were issued soon after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) extended the national lockdown beyond Sunday till May-end.

It said all domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, will remain prohibited.

Metro rail services, schools, colleges will remain closed till May-end, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms will also remain shut even as all social, political, religious functions, and places of worship will be closed till May 31, it said.

The MHA said inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses will be allowed with mutual consent of states involved during the COVID-19 lockdown 4.0. Read the complete guidelines here:

States and Union Territories have been given the powers for delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones as per COVID-19 situation, the MHA said.

All shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during lockdown 4.0, it said.