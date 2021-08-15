New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition.Also Read - All Sainik Schools Now Open to Girls: PM Modi in Independence Day Speech

Speaking at the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes."

Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before the speech, said whether through ration shops or the Midday Meal scheme, the rice made available under every government programme will be fortified by the year 2024. Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice — mixed with nutrients — in their respective identified district.