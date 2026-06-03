Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi Police arrests hotel owner, CM Rekha Gupta seeks detailed report | Key details

Delhi Police have arrested the owner of a hotel following a fire outbreak in Malviya Nagar, prompting high-level demands for a detailed safety and accountability report.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/malviya-nagar-fire-delhi-police-arrests-hotel-owner-cm-rekha-gupta-seeks-detailed-report-key-details-8435408/ Copy

Malviya Nagar fire (PTI)

Malviya Nagar fire: In a significant breakthrough regarding the tragic Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives, the Delhi Police apprehended the building’s owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, on Wednesday. His arrest follows an intensive, hours-long manhunt launched immediately after the devastating blaze erupted at the multi-storey property in South Delhi. Authorities had previously issued a lookout circular for Bajaj, who had been absconding in the wake of the incident. Here are all the details you need to know in the Malviya Nagar fire case.

All details on Malviya Nagar fire tragedy

The investigation, which has sparked an urgent review of safety and operational standards, is focusing on severe lapses discovered at the site. Preliminary inquiries suggest that while the establishment was registered under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, it was allegedly operating well beyond its authorized capacity. Following the arrest, specialized police teams are continuing their efforts to document further regulatory violations and determine the full extent of the negligence that led to this catastrophe.

Officials suspect that instead of the approved six rooms, nearly 25 rooms were being used to accommodate guests. The hotel’s fire safety arrangements and evacuation infrastructure are also under scrutiny.

Also read: Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire: 17 foreigners among 21 dead, 8 on ventilator

CM Rekha Gupta seeks detailed report on Malviya Nagar fire, warns of strict action

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the South Delhi District Magistrate on the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives and left several others injured. She also said that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Also read: Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: 21 dead as massive blaze engulfs restaurant, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Emergency Operations Centre of the District Disaster Management Authority (South) received information about the fire at a guest house in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar at 8.52 a.m., and emergency response agencies were immediately activated, officials said.

Also read: Who is Lokesh Bajaj? The hotel owner from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar under scanner after deadly fire claims 21 lives

According to them, rescue operations were launched, and firefighters, police personnel, disaster management teams, and medical responders rushed to the site as flames engulfed the multi-storey building.

The teams from Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and CATS Ambulance Services were mobilised without delay, said the officials. Their swift response helped rescue dozens of people trapped inside the building.

(With inputs from agencies)