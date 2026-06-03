Malviya Nagar fire: How did fire break out killing at least 20 people, real reason of devastation is…

Delhi Malviya Nagar fire: A fire broke out at a hotel-cum-restaurant in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, causing widespread panic. Twenty people were burned to death in the incident, while many others escape

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Malviya Nagar fire: How did fire break out killing at least 20 people, real reason of devastation is... (PTI)

Delhi Malviya Nagar fire: A fire broke out at a hotel-cum-restaurant in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, causing widespread panic. Twenty people were burned to death in the incident, while many others escaped by jumping into the raging flames. Smoke filled the entire area, and the hotel erupted in cries. How did this massive fire start?

On Wednesday morning, a sudden outcry erupted in this hotel-restaurant located in Hauz Rani, a posh Malviya Nagar area of ​​Delhi. Within minutes, the entire building was engulfed in flames and smoke. Eyewitnesses reported that the fire was so intense that even those on the third floor began screaming for their lives and jumping from the ceiling.

Short circuit is the reason

The fire brigade team arrived at the scene and conducted a rescue operation in the building, successfully rescuing approximately 37 people, although by then 20 people had died in the blaze. It is being reported that the fire started due to a short circuit inside the hotel and quickly spread to a large area.

Most of the people staying in the rooms were asleep at dawn. It is suspected that people may have been unaware and burned alive inside their rooms, although this is still under investigation and remains to be confirmed.

Sources say that most of the people staying at the hotel were foreigners and had come to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, information on the number of those killed is still pending.

A local resident named Sher Khan said, “I was going to the shop in the morning. There was a small fire here at first, then it kept increasing. As the fire increased, it seemed as if there was no way to jump from here. People spread mattresses, and some from the 3rd floor jumped on it with a little kid… She was saying that she fractured her leg. The public made a lot of effort. However, the situation becomes intense as time passes…”

25 rooms built without a license

Sources are reporting significant negligence at the hotel. This hotel was permitted to build only six rooms, but 25 rooms were built without a license. Rooms were even built in the hotel’s basement.