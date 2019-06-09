New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy on Sunday hit out at Trinamool Congress and West Bnegal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after four political workers were killed in clashes that broke out between BJP and TMC yesterday.

“TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader & CM is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders,” said Roy, a former confidant of Mamata.

He added,” A team of MPs will visit Sandeshkhali tomorrow and send a report to the Home Minister. We will protest against this democratically.”

3 BJP workers shot dead by TMC goons in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. @mamataofficial is directly responsible for unleashing violence against BJP workers. We will be reaching Union Home Minister Sh @amitshah ji to apprise him of Sandeshkhali killings. — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) June 8, 2019

During the clash, the supporters of the BJP and TMC hurled stones and petrol bombs at each other. As per reports, the party workers used guns in the attack.While the BJP leaders claim that the clash erupted after Trinamool workers allegedly removed the saffron party’s flags in Sandeshkhali area, the local Trinamool leaders accused the BJP workers of defacing their flags.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said three of his party workers — Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Shankar Mondal — were shot dead when they stopped TMC supporters from “throwing away” their party flags.

“We have received bodies of three of our workers. We have heard that two more have also died but are yet to receive the bodies. They tried to throw away our party flags and posters and when we protested, our workers were shot from point blank range,” Basu said.

The TMC has also claimed that one of its supporters was killed in the violence.