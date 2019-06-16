New Delhi: Hours after protesting junior doctors in West Bengal agreed for talks with Mamata at a venue of her choice, the chief minister asked the medicos to meet her at Nabanna (State Secretariat) at 3 pm on Monday. The TMC supremo has, however, rejected the doctors demand of media’s presence during the meeting.

If reports are to be believed, two medical representatives from 14 colleges will meet the CM on Monday to end the ongoing impasse. Chief secretary, additional and principal secretary health and Director, Medical Education will be attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the doctors, who had gone on strike last week, had said that they were ready for talks but stressed that the meeting should be held in open, in the presence of media persons.

“We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors,” a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors told reporters after a two-and-half-hour-long meeting of their governing body.

The spokesperson had said the venue should be spacious enough to accommodate representatives from all medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

The doctors had earlier stated that they want talks with the government at the venue, decided by the governing body of medical practitioners.

On Saturday, Mamata had invited the striking medicos for closed-door talks, but they had turned down her offer, asking the CM to come down to NRS Medical College and Hospital to listen to their grievances.