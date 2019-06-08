After the drubbing it got in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has decided to hold four Jan-Sanjag Yatras (mass contact rallies) in the state. News of the development was announced by Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

According to her, the Yatras, across four parts of the state, will commence from June 21 and they will continue till July 25. The rallies are being held in a bid to enhance the party’s mass support base.

“The Jan-Sanjag Yatras (mass contact rally) will start from West Midnapore district’s Chandrakona-Ghatal area on June 21. There will be one rally covering Burdwan, Birbhum, Howrah and Hooghly districts,” Banerjee said.

She said there will be three more such yatras in north Bengal, Sundarbans and Junglemahal area respectively.

“The yatras will continue till July 18. Then it will be halted due to the party’s July 21 programme. It will resume on July 25,” she added.

With Inputs From IANS