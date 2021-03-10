Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was ‘attacked’ on Wednesday during her visit to Nandigram where she was filing nomination for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election earlier in the day. However, BJP state vice president Arjun Singh called bluff on the claim saying it was all ‘drama for sympathy’. “Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked,” Singh lambasted. Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Attacked In Nandigram, Rushed To Hospital

“Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? 4 IPS officers are her security in charge & must be suspended. Attackers don’t appear out of nowhere, they have to be nabbed. She did drama for sympathy,” the BJP leader said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: AIADMK Releases List of 171 Candidates, BJP To Fight in 23 Constituencies

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that nobody can even dream of attacking Mamata Banerjee, adding that it could just be an accident. Speaking to Zee News, he said, “I dare Mamata to get a CBI inquiry if she is actually hurt.” Also Read - West Bengal Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee Files Her Nomination From Nandigram

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shifted to the back seat of her vehicle after she claimed she was pushed by a few people and suffered a leg injury in Nandigram pic.twitter.com/49wTQ5ye5S — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Banerjee’s close aide-turned-opponent in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari also reacted to the incident and showed confidence that the TMC will lose in the upcoming election.

“She’ll lose, 200% confident that BJP will win. For 10 years, Mamata Banerjee doing appeasement politics by supporting ‘ghuspaithye‘ against CAA-NRC. She should carry her report card of work done by her party in the last 10 years” Adhikari said.

Banerjee said she suffered a leg and head injury. Visuals showed her bodyguard carrying her into the vehicle to be taken to the hospital. According to eyewitnesses, her leg was swollen.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has cancelled all her plans for the day and rushed back to Kolkata by road for treatment. She is expected to release the TMC manifesto at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata tomorrow.

She has also complained to the Election Commission over the incident claiming she was “pushed”. The EC is expected to ask for a report from the Chief Secretary of Bengal.