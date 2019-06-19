New Delhi: Many Trinamool Congress leaders have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party post-Lok Sabha elections. Talking of which, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said she did not care if 15-20 councillors decided to leave the party leave the party after accepting “cash”.

Calling the defectors “thieves”, Banerjee said that she did not want them in her party. She added that she would groom 500 more people to replace them in the party.

“TMC is not a weak party. I don’t care if 15-20 councillors leave the party after accepting cash. If party MLAs want to leave they can. We don’t want thieves in our party. If one person leaves I will prepare 500 more,” Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee also said that restructuring of the party ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections was on the cards.

On Tuesday, TMC MLA from Bongaon Biswajit Das joined the BJP, giving a blow to the TMC. Das was accompanied by 12 TMC councillors and Congress spokesperson Prasanjeet Ghosh.

On Monday, TMC MLA Sunil Singh, along with the 15 TMC councillors and another Congress councillor, had joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal BJP leaders.

Only last month, two of TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors had joined hands with the BJP. Besides, TMC MLAs Subhrangshu Roy (Son of BJP leader Mukul Roy) and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya, CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy also defected to the saffron party in the presence of senior leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Subhrangshu was suspended by the TMC for his “anti-party” activities after the Lok Sabha election results were announced.