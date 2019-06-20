New Delhi: At least two people have been shot dead and several others injured in Bhatpara area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas after clashes broke out between two groups on early Thursday morning.

One of the killed has been identified as Rambabu Shaw (17), who was reportedly a pani puri or a puchka seller. Details of others killed and injured are yet to ascertained, the police said.

In view of this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is believed to have convened a meeting with the chief secretary, the state police chief and other top officials.

According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday.

West Bengal: In a clash between two groups of miscreants, crude bomb hurled, gun shots fired in Bhatpara; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lFFLdMBoAH — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest.

Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency.

With PTI inputs