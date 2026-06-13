Another jolt for TMC? Mamata’s close aide Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy meet Bhupender Yadav

A close aide of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Sudip Bandhopadhyay met Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav along with rebel TMC leader Shatabdi Roy on Saturday.

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Sudip Bandyopadhyay met with union minister Bhupender Yadav. ANI

Top TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, considered a close confidant of Mamata Banerjee, held a meeting with Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday. TMC MP Satabdi Roy was also in attendance.

While 19 rebel TMC MPs have reportedly indicated their willingness to side with the NDA in Parliament, Bandyopadhyay’s name was not included in that list.

Speaking on the same, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said that he has a “history of changing parties”. Criticising Sudip Bandyopadhyay, he said Mamata Banerjee had trusted and honoured several leaders, but some had failed to repay that trust. He claimed Bandyopadhyay was known for changing political affiliations and said he had previously raised concerns about him, which led to his suspension from the party. “The developments today show that my concerns were justified,” he said.

According to ANI, rebel TMC MP Jagdish Basunia said the dissident MPs will meet Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi on Sunday before meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker. While he confirmed that an appointment has been scheduled for June 15, he did not specify whether all 20 rebel MPs would attend the meeting with the Speaker.

The MP said all the rebel lawmakers are scheduled to gather in Delhi on Sunday for a meeting with Suvendu Adhikari. They will then meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday, with 19 MPs expected to participate.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had earlier revealed that 20 MPs had requested separate seating in the Lok Sabha, fuelling speculation of a rift within the party’s parliamentary wing. The latest development unfolds against a backdrop of increasing internal discord within the TMC after its poor showing in the 2026 Assembly polls, a setback that is said to have deepened differences between senior party figures and the central leadership.