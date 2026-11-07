‘Bulldoze me first’: Mamata Banerjee dares BJP after strike on Abhishek’s home

Mamata Banerjee went to see Abhishek Banerjee after the attack on his residence, and she came out with a challenge for the BJP. Her bulldozer jibe also tied into claims that Kali Puja festivities in Kalighat were disturbed.

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Mamata Banerjee jibed at BJP over the attack at nephew Abhishek's home. File image

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the attack on her nephew Abhishek’s home was no accident. The 71-year-old leader claimed it was pre-planned and blamed both the BJP and the police, alleging that the TMC is being targeted for standing with the INDIA bloc.

Mamata, who was on her way to visit Abhishek’s residence following the alleged midnight attack, said she would approach the Supreme Court over what she described as lawlessness and intimidation. “At 2 am or 3 am, BJP lumpens, along with the police, are attacking people’s homes. Why are you bringing lumpens and attacking homes in the middle of the night?” she said.

Also Read | ‘Bulldoze me first’: Mamata Banerjee dares BJP after strike on Abhishek’s home

Appealing to anti-BJP supporters, particularly women, to speak out, she urged people to raise their voices against alleged harassment and intimidation. Mamata also alleged that police personnel were blocking the lane leading to her Kalighat residence and the Patuapara area, disrupting preparations for Kali Puja and preventing people from carrying out their activities by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“Our puja is going on at home. There is work to be done, but the police are blocking the lane. This is Patuapara, where goddesses are made. Why are you preventing people from carrying out their activities?” she said. Questioning the deployment of a large police contingent and the imposition of prohibitory orders near her Kalighat home, she alleged that the restrictions were politically motivated and intended to disrupt Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations.

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She also accused the BJP of using money and the police machinery to target political opponents and harass people, while urging police personnel to remain neutral.

Warning the police against exceeding their authority, Mamata said she understood the pressures faced by officers but would not remain silent if they acted in a partisan manner. “I know what your capacity is and how much promotion you will get, but do not cross your limits. If you cross the limits, I will fight you,” she warned.

She also cautioned that public anger could have wider consequences if such actions continued. Abhishek had earlier alleged that BJP workers attacked his residence around 2 am after conducting reconnaissance for two days. He had shared CCTV footage on social media, alleging that BJP supporters were involved.