New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has expelled state minister Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet at the state Secretariat, Nabanna that lasted for little less than 15 minutes. Soon after the meeting, Chief Secretary, HK Dwivedi issued a notification on the removal of Chatterjee, who held the portfolios of Commerce and Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, and Information Technology and Electronics.

What Mamata Banerjee said

Speaking to media, Mamata Banerjee said, “I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action. There are many planning behind it but I don’t want to go into details: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.”

Mamata Banerjee said that for the time being, she will be in charge of the three departments held by Partha Chatterjee. “I might not be able to do anything now. But till the time a fresh arrangement is reached, the present status will continue,” she said.

Indications on Chatterjee’s removal became clear since the last couple of days after the Assembly Secretariat withdrew the vehicle allotted to him as a minister. The state government also removed his security personnel on Wednesday. The party’s organ in Bengali Jago Bangla (Wake up Bengal) also stopped referring him as party Secretary General or minister. Pressure was also mounting from within the party to strip off Chatterjee of his ministerial and party portfolios.