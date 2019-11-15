West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed hope that onion prices will ease over the next one week on the back of measures undertaken by the state government.

Banerjee said that from Friday onwards, the police, enforcement branch, as well as the CID, will keep a tab on the retailers selling onions at high prices in the state.

“There is a problem with onion harvesting. The Centre is importing onions from outside. We had signed an agreement with a central agency, but it has violated that and stopped supplying onions to us,” she told reporters at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

Onion prices soared to Rs 70-75 a kg on Thursday from Rs 50-55 per kg a week ago, as the supplies from Maharashtra were hit.

“We are selling onions through Sufal Bangla (outlets) at Rs 59 a kg. The situation should improve in another seven-eight days,” she said.

According to a state government official, West Bengal requires around 100,000 tonnes of onion every month.