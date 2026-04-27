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Mamata Banerjee faces notice from SC/ST body over offensive remark amid West Bengal assembly election campaigning, details inside

Mamata Banerjee faces notice from SC/ST body over offensive remark amid West Bengal assembly election campaigning, details inside

The SC/ST Commission issues a notice to Mamata Banerjee over her alleged derogatory remarks. Scroll down for details.

West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee

NCSC issues notice: The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has landed in fresh trouble as the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice against her. This comes after she allegedly used derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste community, prompting the National Commission to take action. This has triggered a political controversy before the state enters phase 2 of voting. The commission also mentioned that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the video clip, which reportedly shows the West Bengal CM using offensive language in an election rally held in Kolkata.

NCSC issues notice to West Bengal CM

According to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), the video emerged on April 26, which was linked to the remarks made by Mamata Banerjee while campaigning for a candidate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Chowringhee area of Kolkata. Later, the commission wrote to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, asking for a detailed report within a time period of three days. Furthermore, the notice warned that failure to respond within a time period may lead to further action, which includes the summoning of officials under its constitutional powers.

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Punishable offence

The Commission, in its official statement, said that the remarks, apart from being objectionable, also amount to a punishable offence under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In addition, it stated that the matter would now be properly investigated under Article 338 of the Constitution, which promotes the NCSC to safeguard the rights of the individuals belonging to the Scheduled Castes. The chairman, Kishor Makwan, mentioned that the commission remains associated with the protection of dignity and rights and that such incidents will not be taken into toleration.

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Political reactions

The issue has now changed into a political debate as the BJP accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of insulting the communities that she claims to represent. The spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, said that the derogatory remarks are “shameful” and that they come under the punishable offence of the SC/ST Act.

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has landed in this controversy during a heated election time. The state is all set to enter phase 2 of voting for the assembly elections, which is scheduled to happen on April 29.

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