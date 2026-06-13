Mamata Banerjee, five other TMC leaders served legal notice by MP Kakoli Ghosh’s son

A press statement issued on behalf of Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar states that he never sought a ticket to contest the election from the Barasat Assembly constituency.

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New Delhi: Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a psychiatrist and son of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has sent a legal notice to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, MPs Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, and Mahua Moitra, as well as former MLA Sonali Guha. He alleges that these leaders made false and defamatory statements about him, thereby damaging his reputation.

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What Does The Press Statement Say?

A press statement issued on behalf of Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar states that he never sought a ticket to contest the election from the Barasat Assembly constituency. He clarified that the claim of him demanding a ticket from the TMC to contest the election is completely false and misleading.

He further stated that the allegations made by Sonali Guha—claiming that he, his brother, and his mother Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, regularly consume alcohol—are entirely baseless and untrue. He described these allegations as an attempt to tarnish his personal and professional image.

His Lawyer Has Drafted A Legal Notice

Dr. Baidyanath mentioned that his lawyer, Pooja Shukla, has drafted a legal notice addressed to Mamata Banerjee, MPs Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, and Mahua Moitra, and Sonali Guha; he has signed the notice, and it will be dispatched on Monday.

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What Does The Legal Notice Say?

The legal notice demands that the concerned leaders withdraw the alleged false and defamatory statements made against him, issue a public retraction, and tender an apology. The notice further states that if a satisfactory response is not received within 15 days, Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar will pursue all available legal remedies, including defamation proceedings, to protect his honour.

In a press statement, Dr. Baidyanath reiterated that he never sought a political ticket from the Barasat Assembly constituency and that the claims being circulated about him are not based on facts. He stated that he is prepared to take legal recourse to protect his reputation.

(With IANS inputs)