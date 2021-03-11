Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was attacked in Nandigram yesterday, has been detected with severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. Preliminary medical tests were conducted on Mamata late on Wednesday night. Mamata is currently undergoing treatment at a state-run SSKM hospital. The doctors have decided to closely monitor Mamata Banerjee who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Attacked: Or Not…Eyewitnesses Tell a Different Story

“Initial examination suggests severe bony injuries in her left ankle, foot & bruises, injuries in right shoulder, forearm & neck. CM complained of chest pain, breathlessness since the incident. She is kept under close watch for 48 hours,” Dr. M Bandopadhya of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital said.

“We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment,” a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told news agency PTI.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/8KVoBOPkHj — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Doctors conducted x-ray on Mamata Banerjee as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night. Mamata is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram. Earlier, Banerjee had filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from Nandigram seat.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shifted to the back seat of her vehicle after she claimed she was pushed by a few people and suffered a leg injury in Nandigram pic.twitter.com/49wTQ5ye5S — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

West Bengal director general of police P. Nirajnayan also asked for a report from East Midnapore police superintendent on the chief minister’s injury. It is also being looked if there was security lapse, police sources said.

Meanwhile, Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a picture of Mamata Banerjee admitted in the hospital, saying, “BJP, brace yourselves to see the power of people of Bengal on Sunday, May 2nd” Notably, West Bengal will vote in eight phases starting March 27 for assembly elections. The counting of vote will take place on May 2.