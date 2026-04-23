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Mamata Banerjee vs Humayun Kabir: Violence erupts during voting in Murshidabad after TMC and AJUP supporters clash, security beefed up

Mamata Banerjee vs Humayun Kabir: Violence erupts during voting in Murshidabad after TMC and AJUP supporters clash, security beefed up

BJP candidate from Kumarganj, Subhendu Sarkar, claimed that he was injured and his car was vandalised by TMC workers, who attacked him in his own assembly constituency during the polling on Thursday.

Violence erupts during voting in Murshidabad (AI Image)

New Delhi: Clashes were reported outside several booths in Murshidabad after workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the All India Secular Unity Party (AJUP), led by Humayun Kabir, came face-to-face. Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder, Humayun Kabir, car was also vandelised allegedly by TMC workers. Talking about the incident, Kabir said, “The public will give a reply to TMC. TMC’s ‘goondagiri’ will end on 4th May 2026. I was suddenly attacked. At the time when my people gathered to take action, the police lathi-charged them. Additional SP Majeed Khan should be suspended. He is the real criminal and TMC ‘dalal’.”

According to ground reports, the clashes took place outside polling booths where supporters of both sides came face to face. The security forces are continuously trying to disperse the crowd and restore calm. It is important to note that Humayun Kabir, who was earlier associated with TMC and later formed his own party AJUP, is contesting the election this time from the Noda seat.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal | On vandalisation of his car, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder, Humayun Kabir says, “The public will give a reply to TMC. TMC’s ‘goondagiri’ will end on 4th May 2026. I was suddenly attacked. At the time when my people gathered to take… pic.twitter.com/lYcdr0X1Kn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The tension between his supporters and TMC workers has now become a major talking point across the region.

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The police administration has stated that security inside the booths remains tight and the voting process is continuing smoothly. No disruption is being allowed inside, though clashes among supporters outside continue to create tension.

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Congress alleges EVM Manipulation:

Congress candidate from Berhampore Assembly constituency, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has flagged malfunctioned EVMs in many booths. As per the video shared by news agency ANI, Chowdhury can be seen speaking with an election commission official on phone, telling him that voters are going back after waiting for long hours under the sun.

“The EVM at booth 141 has been malfunctioning. As a result of this, the common voters who are standing under the Sun have to go back home. It depends on you how this situation can be tackled. It has been alleged by the Presiding Officer that they have been left in a helpless situation. Right now, your intervention is imperative. The EVM here has been changed for the fourth time, and even the changed EVM is also non-functional.”

Crude Bomb Hurled:

On Tuesday night, crude bombs were allegedly hurled in Naoda in Murshidabad district, injuring a woman and triggering panic ahead of polling in the West Bengal assembly elections. A victim of the attack claimed the explosion took place when he had stepped out to offer namaz.

“I had gone out around 8 pm to offer namaz. I was standing when two boys came and threw a bomb near my feet,” he said, alleging the involvement of supporters of Humayun Kabir.The bombs were reportedly thrown near Shivnagar Primary School.

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