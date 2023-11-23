Home

Mamata Banerjee Lambasts BJP, Says Saffron Is Colour Of ‘Tyagis’, But You Are ‘Bhogis’

New Delhi: Addressing TMC workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee took a dig at the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over a lot of things including their association with ‘saffronisation’. The TMC Supremo has lambasted BJP and has said that they should not ‘use’ the colour saffron and should avoid ‘saffronisation’ as it is the colour of ‘tyagis‘ but they are ‘bhogis‘. The political leader has also questioned the expulsion of Mahua Moitra and has said that it was planned.

Saffron Colour Of ‘Tyagis’ But They Are ‘Bhogis’: Mamata Banerjee

As mentioned earlier, West Bengal CM and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee has lambasted Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘using’ the colour saffron in their election campaigns etc. The political leader has made a strong remark regarding the same, “Saffron is colour of ‘tyagis’, but you are ‘bhogis'”. Banerjee also alleged that attempts of “saffronising” the country were underway in full swing — from metro railway stations to the cricket team. and that players resisted, as a result, the Indian cricket team did not have to wear the saffron practice jersey during matches.

TMC Chief On Expulsion Of Mahua Moitra

For the first time, the West Bengal CM has spoken on the controversy and cash-for-query allegations levelled against MP Mahua Moitra. Mamata Banerjee has said that the proposed expulsion of the MP is being planned but it is going to help her in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. “Central agencies targetting opposition leaders at present will go after the BJP following the 2024 elections,” she told party workers.

India Lost World Cup As It Was Attended By ‘Sinners’, Says West Bengal CM

Apart from taking a dig at BJP for the colour saffron and making a remark on the Mahua Moitra controversy, Mamata Banerjee has also blamed the ruling party for India losing the World Cup. She said, “Indian cricket team won all matches in World Cup except the one attended by ‘sinners'”. The TMC chief also claimed that India would have won if the World Cup final happened in Kolkata or Mumbai, instead of Ahmedabad.

She has further claimed that BJP wants to do away with reservations and has also asserted that she will oppose it. “BJP is also against the reservation for minorities, but we will bring them under the system through OBC quota,” she added.

‘Govt At Centre There For Three More Months’: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee believes that the government is at the Centre for only three more months and also attacked the Centre over the state of the country’s economy. Noting that the unemployment rate is very high, she said, “The banking sector is in the doldrums and PSUs are being sold.” She took on the BJP over the allegations of cow smuggling to Bangladesh through West Bengal and asked, “Cows for smuggling to Bangladesh are brought from different states, including UP. Who takes the cut there.” The chief minister said that West Bengal was fast evolving as a destination for investment and said, “All big IT companies are investing in Kolkata’s ‘Silicon Valley’ project.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.