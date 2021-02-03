New Delhi: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a month-rally rath yatra as part of their campaign for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted the saffron party calling it “corrupt” and “greedy” for stealing MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress. Also Read - Shut Them Up, Cut Them Off: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Twitter Blocking Accounts of those Tweeting on Farm Protests

Taking potshots at the recent rebellion of Rajib Banerjee, the CM said, "BJP can buy a few corrupt leaders but not TMC's dedicated workers. There is no place for corrupt people in TMC, those who wish to leave the ruling party should do so immediately."

Mamata asserted that the government will investigate the "anomalies in the recruitment of 'Bana Sahayak' in forest department", lashing out at former state minister and turncoat Rajib Banerjee.

Notably, Banerjee has said that the BJP does not have permission to conduct a rally in the state. The West Bengal government asked the BJP to approach local authorities and get prior permission for its Parivartan Yatra in the poll-bound state.

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of doing nothing for the people of the northern districts of the state despite having “so many” BJP MPs from the region. BJP leaders make promises of reopening defunct tea gardens in North Bengal, but “flee” afterwards, she alleged.

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday announced that the saffron party has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February & March to drum up support for the party in the elections. The yatras will be conducted in five segments and will cover all the 294 assembly constituencies of the state.

Shah and Nadda are on the forefront of BJP’s “mission Bengal” and are making trips to the poll-bound state frequently. The rath yatra set to take off from Nabadwip, Cooch Behar, Kakdwip, Jhargram, Tarapith on Saturday, Monday and next Tuesday.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit West Bengal during the BJP’s election campaign. The dates for the same have not been announced yet.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh exuded confidence that the rath yatra would be a game-changer for the party ahead of the election due in April-May. The recent TMC turncoats, Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee and others are also expected to join the rally.