Another blow for Mamata Banerjee: Faction’s Nandigram candidate withdraws from bypolls

The candidate for the Nandigram from Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) withdrew from the bypolls leaving the place vacant.

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Sanchita Pradhan tendered her resignation ahead of Nandigram bypolls. Screengrab/ANI

In yet another setback for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the party’s candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) withdrew her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly constituency by election on Friday. Polling in the constituency is set to take place on October 6.

The development came hours after the Election Commission of India stripped both rival TMC factions of the party’s name and the “Flowers and Grass” symbol, allotting the Mamata faction the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” symbol. The Arup Roy-led faction was allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol. Both groups will be treated as recognised political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Sanchita Pradhan reportedly decided after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna, where she was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.

This is a developing story.