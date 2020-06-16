New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with 21 chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors on coronavirus crisis, it seems West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will skip the virtual meeting with PM Modi on Wednesday. The development comes after her name was not put on the list of speakers. Also Read - 'Made In India' Ventilators Become Reality, 3000 Units Distributed To Hospitals Across States

Taking to Twitter, TMC alleged that Mamata Banerjee's name does not feature on the list of speakers for the meeting with the PM on Wednesday.

After today's interaction with the chief ministers, PM Modi will hold the second round of consultations with the chief ministers on Wednesday.

Scheduled to be held at 3 PM, the meeting will have representations from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar and Telangana. Earlier, West Bengal’s name was mentioned on the speakers’ list.

Calling it an insult for the people of West Bengal, the TMC accused the Centre of trying to silence Mamata Banerjee’s voice.

Taking to Twitter, Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “The Centre has once again humiliated the people of Bengal and decided to silence Mamata Banerjee. The consultation in the name of video conferences is a mere hogwash if the Chief Ministers aren’t allowed to put forth their concerns.”

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that the Centre should explain why is it so averse to the people of Bengal’s concerns, as people face this unprecedented crisis which should’ve been fought together.

Another senior TMC leader and former Union Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi said that the Centre was worried that Mamata Banerjee will expose the Modi regime’s failure on the Covid-19 front.

While interacting with the chief ministers on Tuesday, PM Modi said the fight against COVID-19 is a fine example of cooperative federalism in which the Centre and the states are working together to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Addressing the chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and union territories, PM Modi said the economy is showing signs of improvement and encouraging us to move ahead.