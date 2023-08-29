Home

Lok Sabha Election Can Be Held In December Or January: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is "apprehensive" that the BJP-led government can conduct the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 or January 2024 .

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP has "already booked all choppers" to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said there is a possibility that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre can conduct the Lok Sabha Election in December this year or January 2024. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP has “already booked all choppers” to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, so that no other political party can use those for canvassing. She also claimed said the nation would face an “autocratic rule” if the BJP returned to power.

“I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself, or in January. If the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule,” Mamata Banerjee said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Other TMC members clarified that Mamata Banerjee meant helicopters appeared to have been booked throughout the country. The general elections are due in 2024.

RSS Thinking On Those Lines: CPI(M) On Mamata Banerjee’s LS Election Remark

Reacting to Banerjee’s remarks over the general elections, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the chief minister is an expert in keeping track of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “So when she is saying so, it might be that the RSS is thinking on those lines,” he said.

Chakraborty said that Banerjee’s assertion could also be an attempt to mislead other political parties. “It will have to be seen what really happens,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee On Illegal Firecracker Factory Blasts

Mamata Banerjee blamed some people engaged in “unlawful activities” for the illegal firecracker factory blasts that have occurred in the state. She alleged that this was being done “with support from a few police personnel”.

Speaking about the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning in which nine people were killed, the CM said: “Some people are engaged in illegal activities, and a few police personnel are supporting this.

“The majority of policemen are doing their duty with utmost sincerity, but some are helping such people. They must remember that just like the anti-ragging cell, we also have an anti-corruption cell in Bengal.”

The TMC supremo urged those involved in the firecracker industry to start manufacturing green firecrackers. “What is the problem in producing green firecrackers? Maybe the profit is a bit less, but it is much safer and environment-friendly,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that Governor C V Ananda Bose was violating constitutional norms, and that she does not support his “unconstitutional activities”. “Don’t take ‘panga’ (challenge) with an elected government. I respect the chair, but cannot respect him as an individual since he disregards the constitution. He is appointing his friends as vice-chancellors of universities,” the chief minister said, referring to Bose.

The feisty TMC boss said she had ended the three-decade-long CPI(M) rule in Bengal, and will now defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Hitting out at ABVP and BJP activists who raised ‘goli maro’ slogans at Jadavpur University, Banerjee said she has instructed the police to arrest those involved in voicing “hate slogans” at the varsity.

“Those raising such slogans should remember that this is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. Outsiders should not be allowed to engage in hooliganism on campuses,” she asserted.

