Mamata Banerjee loses cool, slaps man while managing crowd amid post-rally chaos in Kolkata | Video

The rally faced repeated interruptions amid scuffles and pushing by BJP workers, forcing security personnel to step in with a baton charge. Finally, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee slapped a man amid the chaos at the rally in Kolkata.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/mamata-banerjee-loses-cool-at-kolkata-tmc-rally-slaps-man-while-managing-crowd-amid-chaos-video-8469028/ Copy

Mamata Banerjee slapped a man amid chaos at a post-rally in Kolkata. Image Credit: @IndiaTales7/Screengrab

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Kolkata saw a lot of action, literally. But one of the most talked-about moments in the rally was when Banerjee slapped one of the workers of her own party amid a heated face-off with BJP workers.

Addressing a gathering at Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata after the culmination of the march, Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters repeatedly obstructed the rally, assaulted TMC workers, including women, and that the police failed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the programme despite the court’s directions.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where Banerjee can be seen slapping a man in the heat of the moment. The rally marked Mamata Banerjee’s return to the political stage after her May poll setback, but the event was reportedly disrupted by BJP supporters.

Mamata Banerjee loses it! Slaps her own TMC worker in public during Kalighat chaos. Frustrated Didi couldn’t control the crowd pic.twitter.com/5N2YiamauG — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) July 8, 2026

Mamata alleges police confiscated microphones

BJP workers raised “thief” slogans, allegedly attempted to block the procession by forming human barricades along Hazra Road and staged protests at multiple locations on the route, eyewitnesses said.

Escalating her attack on the administration, Banerjee alleged that instead of implementing the high court’s order, the police had kept her residence under surveillance from the morning and monitored the movement of visitors.

“I am being kept under police watch as if I am under house arrest. Instead of maintaining law and order, they are watching who comes to my house,” she claimed.

Banerjee alleged that although the high court had permitted the use of hand microphones during the march, the police confiscated them, while allowing BJP supporters to use DJ music, erect stages and create obstructions along the route.

Also Read | ‘You’ll have to kill me’: Mamata Banerjee’s defiant message to Trinamool rebels, dares them to join…

“They seized our hand mics despite court permission, but allowed BJP workers to create disturbances. Women, senior citizens and young workers were assaulted. I myself came out after hearing that our IT cell chairperson had been surrounded and attacked. I saw people bleeding,” Banerjee said.

The TMC chief said the alleged failure to implement the high court’s order amounted to contempt of court and announced that her party would initiate legal proceedings against those responsible.

“We respected the high court’s directions and obtained permission before holding the rally. If the police themselves violate the court’s order, serious questions arise about the rule of law. We will move contempt proceedings,” she said.

Mamata on rape-murder of minor in Baruipur

The march was held as a protest over the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. The body of the girl, who had gone missing on July 4, was recovered from a pond in the Surjyapur Haat area the next day.

Also Read | Major jolt to Mamata Banerjee as TMC Bengal chief quits party, meets rebel faction

Locals alleged that the minor was raped and murdered before her body was dumped in a sack. Prabhas Mondal, one of the prime accused in the rape and murder of the Baruipur minor, was killed in an alleged encounter early on Wednesday after he “snatched a firearm from a policeman and tried to escape from custody” during a crime scene reconstruction exercise, police said.

Another absconding accused, Kabir Molla, was arrested on Wednesday, taking the total number of arrests in the rape-murder case to four. Besides Mondal, Anand Sardar and Dibakar Sardar had earlier been booked.