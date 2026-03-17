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Mamata Banerjee makes bold prediction for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, says TMC will win...

Mamata Banerjee makes bold prediction for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, says ‘TMC will win…’

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that her party, All India Trinamool Congress, will win more than 226 seats. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: ANI

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, predicted that her party, All India Trinamool Congress, would win over 226 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. She stated that her party would be contesting over 291 seats from 294 and that the party would win with more than 226 seats. The remaining three seats would be contested by the party’s alliance, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, led by Anit Thapa in Darjeeling.

Mamata Banerjee predicts TMC’s win in West Bengal Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has predicted that her party, All India Trinamool Congress will win more than 226 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. She stated, “We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls.”

VIDEO | West Bengal Assembly elections: CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) says, “TMC will win more than 226 seats in the state.” (Full video available on https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/cj2Nl9veRo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2026

Mamata Banerjee to fight from the Bhabanipur seat

CM Mamata Banerjee will contest in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 from the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first candidates’ list on Monday, according to which Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting in the assembly election from the Bhabanipur seat.

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Alongside, Adhikari will contest from the Nandigram Assembly Constituency, according to the BJP’s released list. For this, TMC’s Pabitra Kar will be contesting.

All India Trinamool Congress on X shared the full list of candidates under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, National General Secteratry Abhishek Banerjee, and State President Shri Subrata Bakshi, writing, “We are pleased to announce the full list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. We extend our best wishes to all candidates as they step forward to serve the people.”

Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, and the guidance of National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc and State President Shri Subrata Bakshi, we are pleased to announce the full list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative… pic.twitter.com/KOXzZ29YXz — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 17, 2026

Important seats in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

As the BJP and TMC have released their first candidates’ list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, the major seat being looked at is Bhabanipur. It’s because TMC’s Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, as per the lists.

Other important candidates from the TMC are Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh in Beleghata, and Jyotipriyo Mallick in the Habra seat.

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