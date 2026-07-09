  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Massive blow to Mamata Banerjee as ex-TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik join BJP

Massive blow to Mamata Banerjee as ex-TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik join BJP

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kolkata.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 9, 2026, 7:55 PM IST
Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as ED freezes Trinamool Congress' Rs 440 crore
Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence security withdrawal sparks row. Political vendetta or administrative move?(File image)

Mamata Banerjee is being hit by setbacks one after the other since losing in the state assembly elections this year. Adding to this, three former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Kolkata.

The three leaders were inducted into the party in the presence of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.

Read more: 'You'll have to kill me': Mamata Banerjee's defiant message to Trinamool rebels, dares them to join...

Bhattacharya welcomed the former MPs by presenting them with BJP flags during a programme attended by senior state leaders at the party’s Salt Lake office.

Dev, Ray and Baraik had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the Trinamool Congress last month following the party’s defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Bhattacharya said the experience of the three former parliamentarians would further strengthen the party in the state.

This is a developing story.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.