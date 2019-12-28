New Delhi: Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Ranchi. It must be noted that Banerjee will attend Soren’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held Sunday 2 PM at the Morabadi ground in Ranchi.

Earlier, a senior TMC leader had told news agency PTI, “We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren’s swearing-in ceremony on December 29.”

The ceremony will be more of a “show of strength and unity of opposition leaders”, he had added.

JMM received massive victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. The three-party alliance bagged 47 of the state’s 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

The Jharkhand Elections 2019 were held in five phases from November 30 till December 20. The counting of the votes had taken place on December 23.