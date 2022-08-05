New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to discuss multiple issues, including MGNREGA and GST dues for her state. Later in the day, she also has plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu.Also Read - 'Tax on Devotion of Pilgrims': Govt Faces Flak For Imposing 12% GST on Golden Temple 'Sarias'

On Thursday, Mamata met her party’s MPs and discussed the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Also Read - Prices of Potato, Onion, Tomato Contained Since 2013: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha | Top Points

Mamata is in the national capital on a four-day visit to attend the Niti Aayog meeting. She will also attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7. PM Modi will hold the Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed. Also Read - New GST Rule To Come Into Effect From October 1; Read Here How It Will Impact You