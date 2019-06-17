New Delhi: In a bid to end the week-long impasse, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met the representatives of the protesting doctors at Nabanna on Monday.

During the meeting, CM Mamata suggested a 10-point security measures for safety of doctors and directed Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital. She also accepted the proposal of doctors to set up Grievance Redressal Cell in government hospitals.

The chief minister assured that there wouldn’t be any false cases against the doctors. Furthermore, she said the state government has taken adequate measures and arrested five people involved in NRS incident.

Meanwhile, the medicos present at the meet asserted that they have full faith in the state administration. They added that they are working under tremendous fear due to which they had called the strike.

The representatives of the joint forum of junior doctors also sought exemplary punishment for those involved in assault on doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital on June 11. They also urged CM Mamata to visit the injured doctors who are undergoing treatment.

The meeting, slated to originally at 3 PM was delayed for some time as the government conceded the young medicos’ demand for live media coverage of the meeting at the last moment. Besides 31 junior doctors, West Bengal health secretary, MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya and other state officials were present in the meeting.