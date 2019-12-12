New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday contended that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s fear of losing minority vote bank is the reason why she opposed the “historic” Citizenship Amendment Bill. “Why does she have to oppose the historic bill? She is simply afraid of losing her minority vote bank,” the senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Speaking in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, BJP leader Vijayvargiya noted that the purpose of the bill is to offer protection to minorities and weed out infiltrators. He further stressed that the legislation should not be confused with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. “Due to her politics of minority appeasement, the bordering districts of West Bengal have become a hub if infiltrators. This bill wants to give citizenship to Hindu refugees in the country,” said Vijayvargiya, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)