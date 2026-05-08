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Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari, who is richer? The answer might shock you

Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari, who is richer? The answer might shock you

West Bengal went to elections in two phases, 23 and 29 April 2026, to elect 294 members for the state Legislative Assembly.

Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari?

New Delhi: West Bengal went to elections in two phases, 23 and 29 April 2026, to elect 294 members for the state Legislative Assembly. Votes were counted, and results for 293 seats were declared on 4 May 2026. These elections were crucial for both the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the TMC had been in power since 2011, with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister, the BJP had projected itself as the alternative to the TMC with Suvendu Adhikari as the face of the Saffron Party.

Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee Net Worth

Suvendu Adhikari was the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and Leader of the West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. He made history by winning from Bhabanipur, defeating Mamata Banerjee.

Now that it is time for Suvendu Adhikari to take the oath as the next chief minister of West Bengal, and for Mamata Banerjee to relinquish the post, let’s take a look at the net worth of Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee.

Suvendu Adhikari’s Net Worth

According to the 2026 election affidavit of Suvendu Adhikari, his net worth is Rs 85.87 lakhs. His movable assets include cash, bank accounts, and government savings such as National Savings Certificates (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), totalling Rs 20.72 lakhs.

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According to his 2024–25 ITR, he has an annual income of Rs 17.38 lakhs with no liabilities. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 65.15 lakhs, which mainly comprise ancestral land and residential buildings in the Karkuli area of Purba Medinipur. His filings show a debt-free status and inherited family property.

Mamata Banerjee’s Net Worth

Mamata Banerjee, 71, has been in politics for a long time and is known for leading a modest lifestyle. According to her election affidavit, she does not possess a house, a car, or any substantial property.

She has reported total assets of Rs 15.4 lakh. In 2024–2025, she earned Rs 23,21,570 year and Rs 20,72,740 in 2023–2024. In 2021–2022, her earnings were Rs 38,14,410. She has shown a TDS refund of Rs 40,600 for the 2025–2026 fiscal year which is declared in the affidavit.

She has declared Rs 75,700 in cash. With a value of Rs 12,36,209.71, her Indian Bank account has the majority of her savings. Additionally, she has a separate account with Rs 40,000 for costs relevant to the election. She has Rs 12,76,209 in total bank deposits.

A TDS refund of Rs 40,600 for the 2025–2026 fiscal year is declared in the affidavit while she has reported Rs 75,700 in cash. Her bank account has the majority of her savings being valued at Rs 12,36,209.71. Additionally, she has a separate account with Rs 40,000 for costs relevant to the election. She has Rs 12,76,209 in total bank deposits.

Talking about precious metals, Mamata Banerjee possesses 9 grams and 750 milligrams of gold worth about Rs 1,45,000. Her movable assets are worth Rs 15,37,509.71.

In her affidavit, she has stated that she does not possess any private vehicles, residential property, or land, either agricultural or non-agricultural.

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