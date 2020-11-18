New Delhi: In an effort to defeat the strategy of the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has planned 600 back-to-back rallies across the state from November 22, the TMC informed on Wednesday. Also Read - After Ashok Gehlot, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams Kapil Sibal For His 'Introspect' Comment

As per updates, the rallies of the TMC will be organised under the banner of ‘Save Bengal from the BJP’. These rallies will cover all the 294 assembly seats, followed by leaflet distribution, public meetings and community radio campaigning about the ruling TMC’s achievements. Also Read - BJP Sends Its Top Office Bearers To Bengal For 'Unbiased' Feedback To Central Leadership

Furthermore, the rallies will be held in multiple languages including Nepali, Santhali (in Ol Chiki script), Telugu, Bengali, English, Hindi, Rajbonshi to reach out to various sections of society. Also Read - BJP's Khushbu Sundar Meets With a Car Accident in Tamil Nadu, Escapes Unhurt

The TMC will start the rallies through the ‘Save Bengal from the BJP’ in West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura. These districts are part of the Jangalmahal belt, a region dominated by tribal groups and scheduled caste people.

Part of the strategy, the TMC said each of the 294 assembly seats will have at least two TMC rallies starting from November 22.

On the other hand the BJP has also made a massive plan for the Bengal Polls with the party saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda will visit the state every month till the end of assembly elections.

The two senior BJP leaders will visit the state separately every month to take stock of the party organisation ahead of the elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

Senior BJP leaders Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar have been handpicked by the party top brass to head the North Bengal, Rarh Banga (south-western districts), Nabadwip, Midnapore and Kolkata organisational zones, they said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May next year.