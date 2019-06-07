New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her way of governance. He said, “The way in which Mamata Banerjee is governing, it seems she doesn’t believe in Constitution. She doesn’t consider the PM as PM. She doesn’t want to come in the system. The people have decided that her countdown has begun now, people want development.”

Comparing Banerjee to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Giriraj Singh said, “She plays the role of Kim Jong Un, that those who raise voices will be killed and no one will be allowed to take out a ‘Vijay Yatra’. Janta unka ulti Ganga ka julus nikaal degi, unke shraadh ka julus nikaal degi.”

The BJP leader on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP allies namely Janata Dal-United and Lok Janshakti Party for hosting Iftar parties and said it would be better if they organised such gatherings during Navratri. He even tweeted four photos featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan wearing skull caps and attending Iftar parties. Singh tweeted in Hindi, “How beautiful the pictures would have been if fruit only feasts were organised during Navratri with similar affection? Why do we fall behind when it comes to our own practices and religion and ahead in showoff?”

Notably, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, Singh won the Begusarai seat in Bihar defeating CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar by a margin of over four lakh votes. The BJP leader, in fact, belongs to the influential Bhumihar community who were earlier Congress supporters, but later switched to the BJP’s side after the Mandal era.

Singh had been associated with the Sangh Parivar since his days as a student of Magadh University during which he was an active member of the ABVP. He, however, remained in the political wilderness until his election to the state legislative council in 2002 and his induction into the Nitish Kumar cabinet three years later.

