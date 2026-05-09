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Mamata Banerjee pushes for opposition unity, calls for joint platform after poll defeat in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee pushes for opposition unity, calls for ‘joint platform’ after poll defeat in West Bengal

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called for a 'joint opposition' in West Bengal against the BJP. The move comes after she was defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee has called on all opposition parties in West Bengal to unite and create a ‘joint platform’ against the BJP, which formed the government after the latest Assembly elections. The former chief minister appealed to various student organisations and NGOs opposed to the BJP to unite in their fight against the saffron camp.

“I call upon all opposition parties, including the Leftists and the ultra-Left, to come together to form a joint platform against the BJP,” Banerjee said, also calling upon national parties to join.

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The TMC chief said that she will talk with any political party if they want to hold a dialogue with her in this regard. “It is not the time to think the enemy’s enemy is my friend, our first enemy is the BJP,” she said, while addressing a small gathering in front of her Kalighat residence on Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary.

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She claimed that atrocities were being committed against TMC workers and supporters across the state following the declaration of the assembly election results. Banerjee said, “Hooliganism is going on at places, bad elements have entered their (BJP) ranks.”

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The former CM claimed that she did not allow atrocities against anyone after coming to power in 2011. The BJP stormed into power in West Bengal, winning 207 seats in the 294-member assembly to form its first government in the state, while the TMC secured 80 seats.

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari and five BJP MLAs took oath at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

With inputs from PTI

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