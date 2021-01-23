Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to address the programme on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Netaji Would Have Been Proud to See India Helping Other Nations During Pandemic, Says PM Modi | Live

After slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants were raised against Mamata Banerjee as she came on the stage to speak in the presence of PM Modi, she spoke just for a short minute saying such “insult” was unacceptable and hence she will not be addressing the event. Also Read - There Should be 4 National Capitals For India, Make Bengal Alternate One: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee had not started her speech when the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter. Also Read - BJP, TMC Workers Clash Ahead of PM Modi's Bengal Visit, Several Vehicles Torched

“This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn’t behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won’t speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind,” she said in Hindi and left the stage in a huff.

Watch the video below: