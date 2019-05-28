New Delhi: Miffed over Trinamool Congress’ dismal performance in recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reshuffled her cabinet. The major changes come on a day when Mamata’s TMC suffered a jolt after two of her MLA and over 50 councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

TMC’s Subhrangshu Roy, Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy were the MLAs who switched their sides in presence of senior leaders like Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In the Cabinet reshuffle, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari was entrusted with two more departments of Irrigation and the Water Resources Investigation and Development (WRI&D).

Somen Mahapatra, who was the Minister for Water Resources Investigation & Development was given Public Health, Engineering and Environment Ministry.

Minister for Fire Department Sujit Bose was made the Minister of State of the Forest Department.

Bratya Basu has been given additional charge of the Forest Department along with his portfolio of the Science and Technology and Biotechnology Department while Rajib Banerjee will be handling Tribal development ministry.

Chandrima Bhattacharyya, who was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing, was also given the additional responsibility as Minister of State for Panchayat Department. Former Forest Department Minister Binay Krishna Barman and Western Region Development Minister Shantiram Mahato were kept as ministers without any portfolio, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.