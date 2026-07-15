Another setback for Mamata Banerjee as Madan Mitra leaves TMC, joins rebel faction amid ED action against family

Madan Mitra has moved from Mamata Banerjee’s camp to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction within the Trinamool Congress. He dismissed the significance of the switch, saying he had “only changed my room in the Assembly.”

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Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra joined rebel faction on Wednesday. File image/PTI

In yet another blow to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra left her camp on Wednesday to join the rebel faction led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

The Kamarhati MLA announced his resignation from all national and state-level organisational committees under the Mamata Banerjee-led “Kalighat TMC”. He also stepped down as the party’s chief whip in the West Bengal Assembly with immediate effect.

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The move marks the most significant crossover to the rebel camp since the organisational split surfaced publicly and is expected to further deepen the crisis confronting the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

‘Only changed my room’: Madan Mitra

“I have only changed my room, not my house. I am very much in the TMC,” Mitra told reporters after meeting Ritabrata Banerjee in his chamber in the assembly.

Dressed in a white kurta and wearing his trademark dark sunglasses, Mitra sat beside the rebel leader before declaring that he would no longer hold any organisational responsibility under the Mamata Banerjee-led faction while continuing as a Trinamool Congress MLA.

“I am resigning from all national and state committees of the Kalighat TMC. I am also stepping down as chief whip. But I remain a Trinamool MLA,” he said.

Challenge to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC

Over the past few months, the Ritabrata Banerjee camp has steadily mounted a challenge to the former chief minister’s leadership, claiming to represent the “real” Trinamool Congress.

The rebels have announced a parallel organisational structure and claimed control of the party headquarters, while the Mamata Banerjee faction has rejected those claims.

Speculation over Mitra leaving TMC

Speculation over Mitra’s move had intensified since Tuesday night after he visited the Entally residence of rebel MLA Sandipan Saha.

Although Saha was away at the time, Mitra held a lengthy discussion with the latter’s father and former MLA Swarnakamal Saha. After returning home, Sandipan Saha spoke to Mitra over the phone, during which the senior legislator expressed his desire to meet him.

Also Read | Amid escalating battle with Mamata, Ritabrata faction ‘takes control’ over TMC headquarters, locks gates

Assembly sources had indicated that the two would meet on Wednesday, further fuelling speculation over Mitra’s political future. The dramatic political development came a day after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Mitra’s wife and two sons in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

Mitra, one of the Trinamool Congress’ most recognisable mass leaders and for years a trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, had in recent months publicly aired differences with sections of the party leadership, although he repeatedly maintained that he had no intention of leaving the party.

His decision to align with the Ritabrata Banerjee camp gives the rebels their most high-profile political face so far and is likely to bolster their claim that discontent within the Trinamool Congress extends well beyond a handful of dissident legislators.

The latest crossover comes as the power struggle within the TMC intensifies, with both camps staking claim to the party’s political legacy, organisation and support base.

With inputs from agencies