Kolkata: A day after being allegedly attacked, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, shared a video message from the hospital bed, urging her supporters to maintain peace. ”Last night I was suffering from chest pain, my leg was injured, the ligament has torn. I am under supervision of doctors. I urge people to remain calm during such times. I hope I will recuperate soon and get back to normal life. I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next 2-3 days”, said Mamata in a video message. Also Read - TMC, BJP Knock Election Commission's Door Over Attack On Mamata Banerjee