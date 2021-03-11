Kolkata: A day after being allegedly attacked, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, shared a video message from the hospital bed, urging her supporters to maintain peace. ”Last night I was suffering from chest pain, my leg was injured, the ligament has torn. I am under supervision of doctors. I urge people to remain calm during such times. I hope I will recuperate soon and get back to normal life. I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next 2-3 days”, said Mamata in a video message. Also Read - TMC, BJP Knock Election Commission's Door Over Attack On Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, a three-member TMC delegation, led by state minister Partha Chatterjee, reached the EC office in Kolkata to register a complaint about the incident and demand a thorough probe. Chatterjee was accompanied by TMC’s leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

“We would seek a reply from the EC, how come the security was not in place despite Mamata Banerjee still being the chief minister of the state. It is the duty of the EC to ensure the safety of the candidates,” a senior TMC leader said.

Notably, Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries. She has been detected with severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck.

“Initial examination suggests severe bony injuries in her left ankle, foot & bruises, injuries in right shoulder, forearm & neck. CM complained of chest pain, breathlessness since the incident. She is kept under close watch for 48 hours,” Dr. M Bandopadhya of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital said.