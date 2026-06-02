LIVE

Mamata Banerjee sit-in protest LIVE: TMC supremo to hold agitation over post-poll violence and attacks on party leaders in West Bengal

A meeting of the TMC's newly elected legislators failed to take off as only 20 of the 80 MLAs turned up at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/mamata-banerjee-sit-in-protest-live-trinamool-congress-tmc-bjp-suvendu-adhikari-abhishek-banerjee-kalyan-dilip-ghosh-agnimitra-paul-cbi-ritabrata-rani-rashmoni-avenue-8433051/ Copy

Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, will hold a sit-in protest today at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on TMC functionaries. Notably, the announcement by the TMC supremo comes amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal following alleged attacks on senior TMC leaders, including party MP Abhishek Banerjee and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee. On Sunday, the TMC workers staged protests across parts of West Bengal over the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur on May 30.

The opposition party has described the incident as a planned attack, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected the allegations, claiming local residents were expressing their anger against the former ruling party’s leadership. Meanwhile, a meeting of the party’s newly elected legislators failed to take off as only 20 of the 80 MLAs turned up at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence.

ALSO READ: ‘He could have died’: Mamata Banerjee berates hospital staff over nephew Abhishek’s injuries following Sonarpur incident

However, the TMC was quick to dismiss concerns, saying several MLAs were busy organising ground protests against the authorities over alleged political violence and therefore could not attend the meeting.

Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: