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Mamata Banerjee sit-in protest LIVE: TMC supremo to hold agitation over post-poll violence and attacks on party leaders in West Bengal

A meeting of the TMC's newly elected legislators failed to take off as only 20 of the 80 MLAs turned up at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 2, 2026, 8:13 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee sit-in protest LIVE: TMC supremo to hold agitation over post-poll violence and attacks on party leaders in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, will hold a sit-in protest today at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on TMC functionaries. Notably, the announcement by the TMC supremo comes amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal following alleged attacks on senior TMC leaders, including party MP Abhishek Banerjee and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee. On Sunday, the TMC workers staged protests across parts of West Bengal over the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur on May 30.

The opposition party has described the incident as a planned attack, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected the allegations, claiming local residents were expressing their anger against the former ruling party’s leadership. Meanwhile, a meeting of the party’s newly elected legislators failed to take off as only 20 of the 80 MLAs turned up at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence.

Read more: 'He could have died': Mamata Banerjee berates hospital staff over nephew Abhishek's injuries

ALSO READ: ‘He could have died’: Mamata Banerjee berates hospital staff over nephew Abhishek’s injuries following Sonarpur incident

However, the TMC was quick to dismiss concerns, saying several MLAs were busy organising ground protests against the authorities over alleged political violence and therefore could not attend the meeting.

Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 2, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: “It has been observed that you have engaged in activities and made statements that are prejudicial to the interests of AITC,” the expulsion letter, signed by the party’s vice president, Chandrima Bhattacharya, read

  • Jun 2, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: The Trinamool Congress, on Monday, suspended two of its newly elected MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities.

  • Jun 2, 2026 8:00 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: As political tensions intensified, Bengal Police arrested five people in connection with the heckling of Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur. A case was registered at Sonarpur Police Station, and West Bengal Police stated that all five accused were local residents.

  • Jun 2, 2026 7:52 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: TMC workers on Sunday staged protests across parts of West Bengal over the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur on May 30.

  • Jun 2, 2026 7:31 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: The agitation will culminate in a one-day dharna at Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee is expected to participate alongside senior party leaders.

  • Jun 2, 2026 7:11 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP was targeting Abhishek Banerjee because of his growing political stature and claimed that he was recently denied proper medical treatment after being attacked.

  • Jun 2, 2026 7:11 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: Referring to BJP leader and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was once a close aide of Banerjee, the TMC supremo said that she had fielded him in polls as she knew her father and family for a long time.

  • Jun 2, 2026 7:01 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: Mamata Banerjee said that 12 TMC workers had been killed since the Assembly elections and that thousands of party activists had been arrested, while many others had been forced to flee their homes.

  • Jun 2, 2026 6:58 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: Mamata Banerjee dares Suvendu Adhikari-led Bengal government

  • Jun 2, 2026 6:56 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Sit-In Protest LIVE: “Arrest me if you want. TMC will protest on June 2 even without police permission, mic or stage. We will protest in Delhi if they don’t let us protest in Kolkata,” says TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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