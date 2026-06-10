TMC Crisis Big Update: Mamata Banerjee in massive trouble as Sushmita Dev quits Rajya Sabha; Will she join the rebel camp?

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday after Sushmita Dev quit as a Rajya Sabha member.

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Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a major blow for Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday quit as a Rajya Sabha member. According to the reports, Sushmita Dev met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is holding a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi’s 10 Jan Path.

Last week, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also resigned from the upper. “Shri Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 8 June, 2026,” a notification from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, announcing the vacancy of the seat.

“I have met Rajya Sabha chairman and submitted my resignation. I have conveyed my decision to resigning from the party through WhatsApp and email to Mamata Banerjee,” Ray earlier said. “I had my tenure till 2029 in the Rajya Sabha, but I have resigned in principle from the party as it would be difficult for me to continue,” he told reporters.

His resignation comes barely days after an unprecedented rebellion in the party’s legislature wing in West Bengal, where 58 TMC MLAs broke ranks with the leadership and backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party’s official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

Who is Sushmita Dev?

Sushmita Dev is the member of Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, and belongs to the All India Trinamool Congress. Previously, she was elected to the Lok Sabha, lower house of the Parliament of India from Silchar, Assam in the 2014 Indian general election as a member of the Indian National Congress.

Why did Sushmita Dev resign from the Rajya Sabha?

The exact reasons behind her resignation are yet to be officially clarified.

Is Sushmita Dev leaving the All India Trinamool Congress?

There has been speculation about her future within the party, but no official announcement confirming her departure from the TMC has been made. Dev has reportedly met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Could Sushmita Dev join a rebel camp within the TMC?

There has been no confirmation yet whether she will join the rebel TMC camp. However, reports claim that she might join the saffron camp.

How significant is Sushmita Dev’s resignation for the TMC?

As a prominent national leader, her resignation could be seen as a setback for the party and may fuel discussions about internal differences within the TMC.

Is there a leadership crisis within the TMC?

Opposition parties and political observers have often pointed to internal disagreements within the TMC, but the party has maintained that it remains united.

Firhad Hakim quits as Kolkata mayor as tremors within party intensify

Earlier this month, TMC leader Firhad Hakim quit as Kolkata mayor. Hakim, one of the TMC’s most recognisable minority faces and among party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s longest-serving lieutenants, submitted his resignation to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Chairperson Mala Roy’s office.

“During my tenure, Kolkata faced several difficult situations, including Cyclone Amphan and the COVID-19 pandemic. We overcame those challenges with the support of KMC officials and the people of the city,” Hakim said.

“I worked with authority and conviction. Now that is no longer possible. I cannot continue occupying this chair and disrespecting its dignity. I don’t want to remain here like a general without an army,” he said. The four-time MLA said he had sought TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s permission before taking the decision. “I told my leader that I want to leave with my head held high. She said okay,” he added.